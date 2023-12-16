Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $571.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $589.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.78. The stock has a market cap of $542.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.82.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

