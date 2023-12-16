Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 267 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

