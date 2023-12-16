Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,433 shares of company stock worth $65,429,577. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 266.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 91,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,767 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 737.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $231.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

