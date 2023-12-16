AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

