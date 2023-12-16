Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.98

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $81.49, with a volume of 684167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $706.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,406,000 after buying an additional 203,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,451,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 96,301 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.