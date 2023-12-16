Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,952. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

