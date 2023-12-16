Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Stock Down 1.3 %

Yelp stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,962. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,251,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,251,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,178 shares of company stock worth $3,755,628. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

