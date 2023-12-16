Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after acquiring an additional 207,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,245,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,170,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,634,000 after acquiring an additional 176,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,372,000.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

