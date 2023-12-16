Quent Capital LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,273. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.