Quent Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 514,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,966. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.