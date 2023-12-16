Quent Capital LLC Purchases 257 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.33. 5,912,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

