National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 23,557.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,509 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.29% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $86,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after buying an additional 4,660,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,506.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,125,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,993,476 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 222.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,327,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after buying an additional 1,606,395 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,110,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,106,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

