87,928 Shares in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Acquired by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. IZEA Worldwide comprises approximately 0.2% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 486,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,069 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 148,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.14. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

