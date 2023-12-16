Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,236 shares. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

