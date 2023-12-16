Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 357 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $75.05. 86,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,612. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

