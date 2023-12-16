ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE OKE traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $67.93. 23,075,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,922. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

