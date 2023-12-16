Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. 8,580,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.