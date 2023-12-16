Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $168.64. 16,337,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,870. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

