Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000. Tractor Supply makes up about 3.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.08.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

