TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average is $194.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $213.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

