Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $379.68

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $379.68 and last traded at $374.71, with a volume of 119152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.85 and a 200-day moving average of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

