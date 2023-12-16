Boltwood Capital Management Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 23,084,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,841,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

