TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 310,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 505,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.31 and a 12 month high of $174.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average is $159.75.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.