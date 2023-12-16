TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $166.63. 1,465,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $167.27.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

