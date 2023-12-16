Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 18,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.29. 9,827,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

