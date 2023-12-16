Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,283,318 shares. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

