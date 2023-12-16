WBH Advisory Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

