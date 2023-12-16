375 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

