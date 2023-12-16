Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

ICE opened at $123.10 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

