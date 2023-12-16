WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

