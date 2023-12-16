Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 143 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.