MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 3.0 %

ORCL stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. 30,212,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

