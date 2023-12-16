First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,254,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,627. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

