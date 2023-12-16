Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Lessened by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $541.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.