Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $661.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

