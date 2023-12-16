National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,983,975 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 2.39% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $408,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $101.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.