LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

IHAK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 77,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,062. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

