LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

DLR traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. 5,289,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

