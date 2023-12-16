Gladius Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after buying an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,527,000 after buying an additional 1,645,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HUN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.23. 3,877,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,713. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUN

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.