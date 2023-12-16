Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $134,000 in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $15,940,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

PHINIA Price Performance

NYSE PHIN traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 1,956,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,970. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

