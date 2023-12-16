Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 364,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,914. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

