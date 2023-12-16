Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,809 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.