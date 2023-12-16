Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.62. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

