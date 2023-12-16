Arden Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $83.59 and a 1-year high of $101.69.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

