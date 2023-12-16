Arden Trust Co Has $500,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $98.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

