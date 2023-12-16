Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $196.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average is $176.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

