Apella Capital LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,483,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

