iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Boosted by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

