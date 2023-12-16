Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPEM stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.