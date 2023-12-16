Thomasville National Bank Has $391,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.2% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 189.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $282,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 134.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.91 and a 200-day moving average of $252.56. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $284.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

